Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRE)

2/10/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €60.40 ($71.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €60.40 ($71.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:FRE opened at €36.15 ($42.53) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.89.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

