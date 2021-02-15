Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avient (AVNT)

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/15/2021 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 2/11/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “
AVNT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 25,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.