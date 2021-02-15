Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avient (AVNT)

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2021 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

2/11/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/7/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/5/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 25,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

