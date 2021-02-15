Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (IGM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE: IGM) recently:

2/12/2021 – IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.50 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

1/25/2021 – IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock traded down C$1.37 on Monday, hitting C$34.85. 776,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,242. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

