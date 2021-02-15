Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocugen (OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

2/9/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

2/4/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Ocugen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Ocugen had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocugen stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 953,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,218,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

