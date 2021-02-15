Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $449.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space does not bode well. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

2/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $450.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.19 and a 200-day moving average of $316.62. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $446.18.

Get RingCentral Inc alerts:

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.