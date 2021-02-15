Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.80

Shares of Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 786234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.77. The company has a market capitalization of £126.40 million and a PE ratio of 19.68.

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

