Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

