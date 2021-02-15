Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Update

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
REPH stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Recro Pharma Company Profile
Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.
Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.