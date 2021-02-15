Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 439,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $48.47 on Monday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
