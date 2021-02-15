Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 439,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $48.47 on Monday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

