Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.