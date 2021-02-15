RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $781,257.64 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. RED has a total market capitalization of $781,257.64 and $34,907.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00438392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.