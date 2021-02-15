RED (RED) Price Up 52.4% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $621,040.59 and approximately $27,638.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00440318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

