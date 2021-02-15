Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,354.87 or 0.99835017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.