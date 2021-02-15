ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 84% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 84% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $161.60 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,011.21 or 0.99908563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00540258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00975580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.08 or 0.00239479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00096025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

