Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $283.98

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.98 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 282.82 ($3.69), with a volume of 50164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The stock has a market cap of £695.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.12%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

