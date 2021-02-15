RedFOX Labs [old] Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

