Redwood Investments LLC Buys 2,928 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,746,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.