Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

