Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Fortive stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

