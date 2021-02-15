Redwood Investments LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.19 and a 200-day moving average of $316.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $446.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.30.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

