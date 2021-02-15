Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.92 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,617,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

