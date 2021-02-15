Reef Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265.38 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $129.01 million and approximately $265.38 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.88 or 0.00969370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.05 or 0.05174164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.