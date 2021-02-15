reflect.finance Market Cap Achieves $16.18 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $476,300.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

