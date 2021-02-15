Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Regional Management stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 321.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,177 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

