Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 182,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.