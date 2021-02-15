Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

