Remme Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $185,388.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01009432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.83 or 0.05258840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

