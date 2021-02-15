Ren (REN) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ren has a total market cap of $936.50 million and approximately $323.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.