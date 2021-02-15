Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading Up 0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNSDF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

