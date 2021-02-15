renBTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.51 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. renBTC has a market cap of $905.78 million and $21.51 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $49,095.31 or 0.99731613 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 18,449 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

