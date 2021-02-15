Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $28.93 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $83,864.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00070356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.91 or 0.01008232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.36 or 0.05231739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025011 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.