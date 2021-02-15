renDOGE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $176,168.73 and approximately $1.09 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00274474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00081612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00462181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00186234 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

