Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Renewable Energy Group worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

