Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 99.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 158,258 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

