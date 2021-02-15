Request Trading 50.6% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $81.22 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00975878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.54 or 0.05233818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

