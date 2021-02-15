Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

PAA opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

