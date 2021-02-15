Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

TSE:UFS opened at C$45.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71.

About Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

