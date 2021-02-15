Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

KPTI opened at $15.22 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after acquiring an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

