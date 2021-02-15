Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 176,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

