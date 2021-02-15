Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $75.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

