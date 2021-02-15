Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

