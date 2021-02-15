Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (DPW, EOAN, HEI, INGA, ISP, KRN, LIN, LXS, MT, PRU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 15th:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.45 ($2.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) was given a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

