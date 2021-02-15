Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/7/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$49.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$64.00.
- 2/1/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$54.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.20. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$58.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.67.
In other news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total transaction of C$674,263.65.
