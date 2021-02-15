Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$49.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$64.00.

2/1/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$54.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.20. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$58.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.67.

In other news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total transaction of C$674,263.65.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

