Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN opened at €78.16 ($91.95) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.53. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

