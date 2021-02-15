Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/9/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – General Motors was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/21/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713,373. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.