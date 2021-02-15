Research Analysts Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Assurant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.