Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avient Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

