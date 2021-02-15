Research Analysts Set Expectations for AXT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of -416.19 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

