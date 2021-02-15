Research Analysts Set Expectations for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,804 shares of company stock worth $257,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.