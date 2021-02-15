Research Analysts Set Expectations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.22 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

